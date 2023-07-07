A popular trail located in the area of Vail Pass is set to close on weekdays throughout the summer season.
Shrine Ridge Trail, known for delivering stunning panoramic mountain views and its convenient location thanks to its proximity to I-70, will be undergoing maintenance this summer into fall. As a result, the trail will only be open on weekends, starting next Monday through October 21.
The closure is being put in place for the safety of the public, as heavy machinery will be involved during "much-needed" work.
This will be a two-year project, with crews working this year to prepare parts of the trail for the installation of culverts and elevated hiking surfaces to keep water off the route.
Shrine Ridge Trail is highly-rated on AllTrails, with 4.7 stars of five. It's got a length of 4.3 miles as an out-and-back route, climbing 1,030 feet during the full trip. Despite the construction, the trail is sure to remain popular during summer weekends, and can be especially stunning during early morning and sunset hours of the day.
