The popular Ice Castles winter attraction is set to return to Colorado after two seasons of being absent from the Centennial State.
Set to open in December 2023, the colorful and frozen winterscape construction won't be in Dillon this time, which has been its home in the past. Instead, the attraction will be headed to Cripple Creek, a mountain town found in the shadows of Pikes Peak at 9,494 feet.
Construction of the attraction is set to start in late October or early November, expected to take about eight weeks for completion with 20 ice artisans involved in the build. The target to open the Ice Castles will be late December or early January, depending on when weather allows construction to start. The Ice Castles team is hopeful the attraction will remain open into March.
The attraction is perhaps best described as a human-made structure consisting of tunnels, caverns, towers, slides, and crawl spaces, made entirely of meticulously placed icicles. Color-changing LEDs are also added to the display to help make an already stunning scene more magical. Many visitors described the Ice Castles as 'something out of a fairytale.'
The presence of the Cripple Creek Ice Castles will coincide with the annual Cripple Creek Ice Festival, which is scheduled to take place February 17 to 25, 2024.
“We are excited to be back in Colorado this winter,” said Ice Castles' CEO Kyle Standifird. "Our team is dedicated to creating an unforgettable experience in Cripple Creek that complements the natural beauty of the area while providing a unique and immersive experience for guests."
The Ice Castles first came to the Summit County town of Dillon in 2017, though renovations at the park where it was typically built, along with some local angst related to traffic hassles and damages blamed on the attraction resulted in the attraction skipping Colorado during 2021-2022 season, which would happen again the following year.
The Cripple Creek Ice Castles display will be one of four constructed by the Utah-based company in the US this winter, with the other three located in Utah, Minnesota, and New Hampshire. The company will also bring a new 'Winter Realm' attraction to New York and Wisconsin, which is planned to include sleigh rides, ice skating, and more.
Tickets for the Cripple Creek Ice Castles haven't gone on sale yet, but when they do in December, they'll be available on the Ice Castles website.
