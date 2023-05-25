Colorado's popular Guanella Pass is set to reopen to thru-traffic on May 26, once again making it possible to park at the Mount Bierstadt Trailhead.
Stretching 24 miles long, Guanella Pass is known for the scenic views it offers as it winds through aspen groves and travels above treeline, connecting the town of Grant with Georgetown.
Each year, the road shuts down due to winter weather conditions that make it impassable. Its reopening serves as an indicator to outdoor recreators that warmer days are on the way.
According to officials, there was about three feet of snow on the route when crews started clearing it three weeks ago.
It's worth noting that while this road may be reopening, winter conditions on surrounding trails and campgrounds may still exist.
One reason many people travel Guanella Pass is to climb Mount Bierstadt, the state's most heavily trafficked 14,000-foot peak. According to the most recent Colorado Fourteeners Initiative usage report, the peak saw between 30,000 and 35,000 climbers in 2021. During winter months, foot traffic on the peak drops off substantially, as the highest reaches of Guanella Pass shut down. This means that an additional hike in oft-snowy conditions is required to reach the above-treeline trailhead.
Guanella Pass will likely remain open as a thru-route through most of November.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.