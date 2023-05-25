Colorado residents might be on the lookout for mountain lions and bears when it comes to protecting their pets, but there's another species that Colorado Parks and Wildlife is warning the public about.
Known for brazenly strolling through neighborhoods while on the hunt for potential prey, bobcats have a diet made up of small animals. While these marbled felines tend to mostly consume rabbits, mice, voles, and birds, unlucky house cats and small dogs may also be on the menu. Per The Nature Conservancy, bobcats have even been known to kill animals as large as a deer.
Typically weighing up to 35 pounds, bobcats usually hunt by stalking prey, spending a lot of time lurking until the right moment to pounce. While they're active year-round, they tend to hunt from dusk to dawn. That being said, their hunt can be extended into morning hours depending on when prey is most active.
It's also worth noting that bobcats tend to be present in residential areas and while shy around humans, sightings aren't uncommon.
In other words, it's probably a bad idea to let your dog or cat out in the morning unattended. As Colorado Parks and Wildlife states, "bobcats hunt small animals and will gladly devour your cat or dog."
Check out the video that was shared by Petkash Photog KKTV and reshared by Colorado Parks and Wildlife below, capturing a bobcat strolling through a Colorado Springs neighborhood in broad daylight:
Beautiful video of a bobcat in #ColoradoSprings. This is why @COParksWildlife stresses the importance of protecting your pets. Bobcats hunt small animals and will gladly devour your cat or small dog. https://t.co/eQKo1kSMPU— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) May 23, 2023
