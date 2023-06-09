Residents of Lyons, Colorado are being asked to prepare to evacuate amid dangerously high water levels on St. Vrain Creek and possible flooding through Sunday.
St. Vrain Creek is a tributary of the South Platte River, that runs through north central Colorado. In the spring and summer, the creek is commonly used for tubing, kayaking, and non-motorized boating.
According to a news release from the town, the creek has reached 1,080 cubic feet per second (CFS). CFS is a way to measure how fast and how high the river is flowing, officials said.
"Many factors contribute to this number including snow run-off, discharge from Button Rock Reservoir, and localized rain/storm events. Localized flooding becomes more likely along the St Vrain Creek in Lyons when the water reaches 1,200 CFS," the release said.
Emergency management officials are now asking residents to prepare for flooding and possible evacuations through Sunday.
Anyone living in the area shaded in pink on the map below should be prepared to evacuate. They are also being asked to secure any temporary furniture and/or outside belongings that could get swept away.
The town has offered the following tips for people living in the impacted area:
- Generally, the water levels peak in the overnight hours.
- Residents should be prepared with essentials such as water, food, flashlights and charged cell phones.
- Avoid standing water, as it may be contaminated.
- Avoid moving water, as little as 6 inches of water can knock you off your feet and 18 inches can float a car.
- Pay attention to flash flood warnings.
- Move to higher ground. This could be either a higher elevation location or a higher floor in your building.
