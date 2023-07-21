A prisoner briefly escaped custody at Denver International Airport while he was being transferred to Texas by law enforcement officers from Texas.
The Denver Police Department (DPD) has identified the prisoner as 25-year-old Brandon Chabaud.
Chubuad reportedly attempted to escape on concourse A of the airport.
"The prisoner tried to escape and DPD assisted in finding him and taking him back into custody," police said.
According to DPD, it did on take long to take him back into custody.
According to 12News in Texas, Chabaud was being transferred out of the state to face charges for evading arrest.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.