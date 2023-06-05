An odd and dangerous animal encounter took place in Yellowstone National Park over Memorial Day Weekend, just days after another local incident took place involving a man that interfered with a young bison in a way that resulted in its euthanization. The more recent case is also a jaw-dropper, involving guests that put a wild animal in their vehicle.
According to officials, the park visitors were likely driving along US Highway 191 inside of the park when they stopped to pick-up the elk calf and put it into their vehicle. The visitors then reportedly brought the elk to Montana's West Yellowstone Police Department.
A press release on the case was unclear when it came to exactly what happened at the police station, but the elk ultimately escaped and fled the scene into the forest. Its condition is unknown.
While the investigation into this case is ongoing and official details regarding why the people collected the young elk haven't been released, this seems like another case of parkgoer vigilantism, much like the aforementioned recent case involving the young bison.
Because the guests that picked up the elk calf reportedly took the animal to the police station, they presumably didn't think they were doing anything wrong – likely acting under the assumption that they were saving an animal that appeared to be hurt or abandoned. Again, that's just speculation into the case as the investigation continues and most details aren't released, but this case seems to follow suit with a recent trend of dangerous animal encounters that involve people interfering with wildlife without malicious intent and under the assumption that they're providing some sort of assistance.
The general public should never interfere in attempt to save a wild animal in need – instead, contact local wildlife experts. Often times, public interference makes the situation worse, resulting in the animal not getting the care it actually needs or by turning a non-issue into one that could result in an animal's death. For example, in the recent case involving a bison calf, after the man 'helped' the young bison, it was rejected from its herd and lost its fear of humans, thus resulting in the intentional killing of the now-problematic bison.
Life as a young animal can be a difficult one, and as many animals birth young during springtime months, expect to see this difficult life put on display. Young animals can get separated from their parents or can be left behind while adults scavenge for food. These animals are typically reunited without human intervention, as this is a natural part of rearing process. Human interference tends to disrupt this process in a destructive way.
That being said, people can sometimes find it hard to ignore an animal sighting that involves a youngling that appears to be in need of help. It can't be stressed enough – do not interfere. Instead of taking matters into your own hands, call your local wildlife office instead.
Find numbers for the closest Colorado Parks and Wildlife office here.
