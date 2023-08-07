There's a wildfire burning in western Colorado and safety concerns have prompted officials to request that the public avoid a popular recreation area.
Little Mesa Fire, located about 15 miles west-southwest of Delta and about 40 miles southeast of Grand Junction, has already burnt about 75 acres of land, sitting at zero percent containment.
As air operations are underway in attempt to stop the blaze, officials have requested that the public avoid the popular Potholes Recreation Area, with helicopters dipping out of the 'potholes' feature as water is collected for suppression.
"The pilot needs to be focused on conducting this mission safely and is concerned for the public safety. Firefighters are overseeing the operation at the Potholes," read a report from the Bureau of Land Management.
The lightning-sparked blaze first discovered on July 31 is burning through Pinyon pine, juniper, sagebrush, and grass, with 60 personnel assigned to the firefighting effort.
As of a Monday morning report, no evacuations or official closure orders had been announced.
Additional updates can be found here.
