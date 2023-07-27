According to Gunnison County, a mandatory evacuation is underway for residents in the area of Mill Creek Drainage, west of the intersection of County roads 730 and 727. This is located about 12 miles northwest of Gunnison.
The evacuation order is in place due to the Low Line Wildfire that's burning up Ohio Creek, at about 720 acres in size with zero containment. The blaze was sparked by lightning on Wednesday afternoon and quickly grew in size.
There's also a pre-evacuation notice in place for residents along County Road 818 to its intersection with County Road 730.
While Colorado has benefited from moisture during spring and early summer, the southwest portion of the state – home to the Gunnison area – has slipped back into abnormal dryness.
Additional information, including a fire evacuation map can be found here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.