According to a press release from San Juan Basin Public Health, a rabid bat was found in a Durango area home last week. No human interaction took place, but pets in the home were given a booster to the rabies vaccine that they already had.
Rabies is something that's found on a fairly regular basis among some Colorado species, mostly in skunks and bats. This is one reason why interacting with wildlife is strongly discouraged.
It's impossible to tell if an animal has rabies without official testing, but signs of rabies can include a loss of fear of humans, aggression, and difficulty with movement.
It's also worth noting that while the animal that was found to be rabid in this instance was a bat, bats, in general, should not be feared in Colorado when they're in natural spaces. The 18 bat species known to be in Colorado play an important role in the local ecosystem, feasting on bugs and helping to pollinate flora during nighttime hours. That being said, it is important to 'bat-proof' homes and living spaces to reduce the risk of a negative interaction.
It's also important to seek treatment if humans or pets are exposed to potentially rabid animals.
