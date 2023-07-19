According to the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment (WCDPHE), a rabid bat was found in the Greeley area, confirmed on July 14.
Individuals known to be in contact with the bat have been notified. Those who believe they may have been in contact with the bat but have yet to report it should contact WCDPHE. Rabies can be fatal if left untreated, typically found in bats, skunks, and raccoons, as well as other species. Bats living in a home is one situation to watch out for, as this puts them in close proximity to humans.
The best way to avoid rabies is to avoid touching or feeding wild animals. While rabies is always fatal if ignored, death is preventable with early detection and treatment.
While bats can be carriers of rabies, it's also worth noting the important role bats play in Colorado's ecosystem, from insect control to pollination. There are 18 species of bats known to be present in Colorado, found in every habitat the state has to offer.
