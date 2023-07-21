According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, it's likely that a tornado touched ground on Pikes Peak on Thursday afternoon, downing several trees in the area.
"It's fairly seldom that Pikes Peak gets hit with a tornado, but it does happen," said Kathleen Torgerson, Lead Forecaster for the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Torgerson reported that high pressure systems have been pushed farther west in the United States than is typically expected this time of year. As a result, Colorado is experiencing north westerly flow aloft, which is a pattern favorable for significant severe weather and tornados, she said.
Consequently, although tornados are recorded in Colorado each year, this year has been "very active."
Twitter user Brad Carroll shared photos of the damage caused by the possible tornado on Thursday:
We were on Pikes Peak when what looks like a tornado came through. Large debris field, sheared off trees and a clear path of destruction. pic.twitter.com/hkVxpgzcRE— Brad Carroll (@BradleyDakno) July 20, 2023
According to Torgerson, there are several signs that indicate that the damage was likely caused by a tornado.
Firstly, a tornado was radar-indicated in the area. She also pointed out that the trees are laid out in all different directions, which could be caused by the spinning force of a tornado. If the damage was caused by straight line winds, then the trees would likely be laying in all the same direction.
NWS is conducting an investigation on Pikes Peak on Friday to confirm that the damage was tornado-caused. An official confirmation is expected to come out later in the day on Friday or by Saturday.
