A bird's unexpected presence in Colorado has created a rare birdwatching opportunity for Centennial State ornithologists.
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a limpkin has been spotted at El Paso County's Ramah State Wildlife Area, which is about 37 miles northeast of Colorado Springs.
The limpkin is known for its high-pitched screeching, native to the Florida wetlands and other tropical climates found farther south.
While this bird isn't migratory, they have been known to travel north out of the Sunshine State on occasion, though the trip from Florida to Colorado would mean flying about 1,400 miles – even more if the bird started its journey in Central or South America.
Heavy rains in the El Paso County area over recent months have helped to transform Ramah State Wildlife Area into the perfect swampy ecosystem for the bird after years of dryness, with the diet of the species consisting mostly of snails.
A look at US Drought Monitor data might provide a clue as to why this bird traveled so far from home, revealing that roughly 80 percent of Florida was considered abnormally dry at the end of April compared to Colorado's 56 percent. It's also worth noting that Colorado's dryness has since dropped off much quicker than the dryness found in Florida.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife didn't release information on whether or not they expect the bird to stick around, but for now, it looks like this touring limpkin will be residing at a higher elevation for awhile. Lucky birdwatchers may have a chance to see it, but sighting aren't guaranteed.
If you plan a visit to Ramah State Wildlife Area, Colorado Parks and Wildlife would like to remind you to utilize bug spray amid current swampy conditions. A State Wildlife Area pass or hunting license will also be needed, both of which can be purchased online.
