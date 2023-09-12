On Monday, the Denver Police Department publicly stated that investigators believe two recent homicides that occurred on the South Platte River Trail are related.
The first homicide was discovered in the early morning hours of September 6, when a deceased female suffering from gunshot wounds was discovered on the trail at a point where it crosses beneath I-70 north of the River North Art District. A second deceased individual, a male, was discovered on September 9 at about 12:36 a.m., also suffering from gunshot wounds. He was found on the same trail at a point where it's in close proximity with West Florida Avenue in the Ruby Hill Park area.
Denver Gazette reports that the police department believes that the suspect in the case is male, with the two victims likely homeless at the time they were killed.
Metro Denver Crime Stoppers has since offered up to $2,000 for information that helps to solve these crimes. Anyone that may have information to share is asked to call 720-913-7867, with the press release on the case noting that callers can opt to remain anonymous.
According to CoTrex, the Platte River Trail runs 32 miles from Littleton into the Henderson area, which is northeast of Denver.
