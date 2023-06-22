In case you missed it, there was a major hail event at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre last night during a packed Louis Tomlinson (formerly of One Direction) concert. Roughly 100 people sustained injuries as apple-size hail fell, ultimately leading to seven people being hospitalized.
The venue has since started to get quite a bit of backlash due to letting the show take place amid dangerous conditions, as well as for an alleged lack of response when the hail with deadly potential started falling.
Those in attendance report scrambling for limited protection, with several people posting on social media about how the situation was 'the most traumatic experience' they'd ever faced. One person who claims to be in attendance has even noted that on-site staff (who may have been employees or volunteers representing a non-profit) were seen filming and laughing as panicked people sought shelter.
My experience at Red Rocks tonight. I'm still awake because I'm furious and the adrenaline dump was unreal and because I want to make sure I don't show signs of a concussion. pic.twitter.com/q15xVvL3xl— Justin Larson (@thejustinlarson) June 22, 2023
The following morning, Red Rocks addressed the incident on social media, which has drawn additional backlash from the public – many of whom called their series of posts 'tone-deaf.'
In a thread of tweets, the venue offered their best wishes to those who were caught in the storm, also noting that making the decision to cancel a show is a difficult one. Tweets also thanked first responders before including the following phrase along with a photo that seems to glamorize a stormy scene at the venue: "We're having a little talk with Mother Nature about this weather business at Red Rocks. Between a wind-whipped opening night wildfire, snow showers, torrential rains and hail, it's been a crazy six weeks in the foothills."
Much of the criticism seems to be related to the line regarding Mother Nature, with members of the public feeling that it was an attempt to make light of the traumatic situation.
Here are a few responses to the series of tweets:
"This is the response? Ooof. Big L." – @RyanFromOK
"Making light of the situation that your staff didn't protect concertgoers who were being hit by hail is really bad taste." – @AaronRamsey_PMP
"Called y'all prior to the show to ask about what you'd do with hail – staff said 'nothing,' show goes on rain or shine." – @paige_deer.
"Pretty poor response based on what happened last night in particular. you can't change the weather, but you can change your policies." – @treesarepretty5
"I will not be attending another event at your venue after your staff forced my wife with stage 4 cancer out of the museum area in the midst of a lightning storm." – @TaylorPryor3
"You NEED a better PR team, this is all absolutely ridiculous." – @vibrientyoga
Over the years, the Red Rocks' concert season has continued to lengthen, meaning some events take place at times of the year when weather can be a bit more tumultuous. This side effect of the longer season seems to have been put on display thus far this spring.
While it's unknown exactly how many people were in attendance on Wednesday night, the venue has a capacity of about 9,525. In general, the venue hosts events with a 'rain or shine' policy, though nearby lightning has been known to cause delays.
See the Red Rocks response below:
We want to take a moment to acknowledge the severe weather event at Red Rocks last night and offer our sincere best wishes to everyone affected by last night’s storms across Colorado. pic.twitter.com/rTgPI7UGvq— Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) June 22, 2023
Was the event over sold?
