The topic of unidentified flying objects, also known as UFOs or UAPs, is sure to take the nation by storm in upcoming days, following a whistleblower telling Congress that the United States has been concealing a program that has involved capturing and reverse engineering mysterious aircraft for decades on Wednesday.
There's no doubt about it – Americans and many others around the world are sure to look at the night-sky with newfound interest after bold claims made in the hearing.
Believe it or not – Colorado is one of the top states when it comes to UFO sighting reports, perhaps due to the many open spaces around the state that lack light pollution, thus providing a better view of celestial activity.
No place provides a better experience when it comes to UFO spotting in the Centennial State that the UFO Watchtower, found near Alamosa in Colorado's vast San Luis Valley.
A destination that's open to visitors daily, featuring a raised deck for nighttime viewing of the sky and plenty of space for camping, the UFO Watchtower is a must-visit for those interested in UFOs.
The public is welcome to visit the spot from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for a $5 admission fee, but real fans of extraterrestrials may prefer a nighttime camping experience at a cost of $15 per tent per night.
Visitors can also check out the remains of Snippy the horse, who was found mysteriously mutilated near the base of Mount Blanca in 1967.
Obviously, any sort of UFO sighting is far from guaranteed, but either way, the nighttime view at the spot is sure to awe.
Find more information about visiting the UFO Watchtower here.
