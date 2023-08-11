Inflation has been a hot topic of discussion over the past year, with an uptick in prices and cost of living noticed by Americans far and wide.
A recent data analysis conducted by WalletHub sought to determine which American metropolitans have experienced the most inflation, both in the most recent month and year-over-year. Of the 23 metropolitan statistical areas (MSA) included in the report, the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood MSA came out on top.
The overall ranking of the cities included in the report weighed both the inflation seen in the most recent month as well as year-over-year inflation equally.
In the latest month compared to two months before, Denver saw a 1.30 percent increase in the consumer price index (1st-highest nationwide). Year-over-year, the city has seen a 4.70 percent increase (3rd-highest nationwide).
Specifically as it relates to the year-over-year inflation category, Miami metro topped the list, with a 6.90 percent increase in prices (lack of more recent inflation landed this metro 6th overall). Meanwhile, the American metro with the lowest inflation ranking was Anchorage, with a 0.4 percent increase in prices in the most recent month and a 3.30 percent decline in prices year-over-year.
Have you noticed prices increasing in your Colorado town or city over the last year? Have you noticed this inflation slowing down or speeding up in recent months? Let us know in the comments.
Find the full WalletHub report here.
