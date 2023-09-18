Wildfires have long been a hot topic of discussion in the American West, often getting headlines for their destructive and damaging impacts to civilization. A paper recently released by Western Colorado University, however, concludes that part of the solution to tampering the negative effects of these massive blazes may come with more flames.
Titled Prescribed Fire and US Wilderness Areas: Barriers and Opportunities for Wilderness Fire Management in a Time of Change, the paper points to the importance of prescribed burns as a means of restoring natural land and limiting the likelihood of high-intensity wildfires, which can tend to do more damage than good
"Many wilderness ecosystems were historically shaped by fires ignited by lightning and Indigenous peoples. Deliberately restoring fire in order to avoid the negative outcomes of fuel buildup and climate change can increase the natural qualities of these places while honoring human relationships with the land that predated their designation as wilderness," said Western Colorado University's Dr. Jonathan Coop, who was the principal investigator for the project.
A press release on the research went on to state, "prescribed burns present an opportunity to return balance to the forest ecosystem under more predictable and favorable conditions than those currently accompanying lightning strikes."
The study also noted that while many experts agree that prescribed fires can be a good thing, their use in wilderness areas is limited. A big part of this as pinned on public misconception regarding potential benefits that prescribed fire can bring. Unstable budgets, inadequate staffing, and lack of training were also cited as barriers.
The report also put together an eight-part plan for moving forward, working to solve barriers that exist when it comes to making prescribed burns more feasible.
Read the full report here.
