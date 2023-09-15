As any responsible outdoor recreation enthusiast knows, it's crucial to follow the principles of Leave No Trace in order to protect and preserve natural spaces around the globe. That being said, everyone on the trail doesn't do this, and when this happens, the signs can be obvious to those who come behind.
A website called Cleanipedia recently sought to determine which American trails were reportedly the 'cleanest' and which were reportedly the 'dirtiest' by analyzing reviews left by visitors on TripAdvisor. A Colorado spot was featured on each end of that spectrum.
Ranking third nationwide in terms cleanliness were the trails found at Canyon View Park in Grand Junction, Colorado. Spanning 110 acres, this city park offers numerous recreation opportunities, including baseball, basketball, walking routes, and more. With a 4.5-star rating on TripAdvisor, the reviews left by guests indeed point to this park being well-maintained, with one user noting that they "love that it's a clean environment." This sentiment seems to be echoed by many others, with Cleanipedia noting that 17 percent of the reviews they considered when making their determination mentioned the cleanliness of the spot.
On the flip side, the ever-popular Hanging Lake Trail was deemed one of the dirtiest trails in the nation, ranking fourth overall with visitors noting dirtiness at a rate of 16 times per 1,000 reviews. Coloradans may find this a bit shocking, as this spot has a reputation for being well-maintained, leading to one of the most protected natural features in the state. However, given that the Hanging Lake hiking experience is highly publicized and more commercialized than many other options, this trail may tend to attract a lot of tourists who may not be familiar with the best practices of Leave No Trace. There have also been issues with graffiti at the spot in the past.
The cleanest trails nationwide were determined to be the trails of Silver Lake State Park in Michigan, while the dirtiest trails were reportedly found at Illinois' Starved Rock State Park.
What's one of the cleanest and one of the dirtiest trails you've found in Colorado? Let us know in the comments.
And remember – when you're enjoying Colorado's natural areas, leave the space as good or better than it was when you got there by picking up your own trash and snagging waste left behind by others. While official systems are in place to help clean trails and natural spots, it's also up to you to help make a difference.
