Each year, the Southern Poverty Law Center releases a long list of groups that the organization considers to be 'hate groups' that are active around the country. In 2022, the group tracked a total of 1,225 hate and anti-government groups around the United States, defining a 'hate group' as a group that has beliefs or practices "that attack or malign an entire class of people, typically for their immutable characteristics." Meanwhile, the organization defines an 'anti-government group' as a group that "believes the federal government is tyrannical and traffics in conspiracy theories about an illegitimate government of leftist elites seeking a 'New World Order.'"
According to their most recent report, a total of 31 'hate and anti-government' groups operated in Colorado last year – 14 'hate groups' and 17 'anti-government groups.' This compares to California's country-leading 103 total groups and Florida's 89. That being said, states with a population closer to that of Colorado tended to have fewer than Colorado's 31 total groups – for example, Wisconsin had 21 and Minnesota had 19.
This is the first year that the Southern Poverty Law Center included 'anti-government groups' on their list. In terms of 'hate groups,' Colorado's 14 was a drop from 18 tracked in 2021 and a drop from a high of 22 'hate groups' that were tracked in 2018 and 2019. Based on prior reports, the number of 'hate groups' being tracked in Colorado hasn't been 14 or lower since 2007, when 12 'hate groups' were tracked.
Here's a breakdown of what groups were listed by the non-profit, why the non-profit included them on the list, and where the group is most prominent in the Centennial State:
1. American Freedom Network; Anti-government movement; Johnstown
2. American Futurist; Neo-Nazi; Denver
3. Asatru Folk Assembly; Neo-Volkisch; Statewide
4. Colorado Alliance for Immigration Reform; Anti-immigrant; Lakewood
5. Colorado Jural Assembly – Arapahoe County chapter; Anti-government movement; Arapahoe County
6. Colorado Jural Assembly – Statewide chapter; Anti-government movement; Statewide
7. Colorado Parents Involved in Education; Anti-government movement; Statewide
8. Constitution Party; Anti-government movement; Arvada
9. Eagle Forum; Anti-government movement; Brighton
10. Faith Education Commerce (FEC United) – Denver County chapter; Anti-government movement; Denver County
11. Faith Education Commerce (FEC United) – Douglas County chapter; Anti-government movement; Douglas County
12. Family Research Institute; Anti-LGBTQ; Colorado Springs
13. Folks Front/Folkish Resistance Movement; Neo-Nazi; Statewide
14. Freedom First Society; Anti-government movement; Colorado Springs
15. Front Range Active Club; White nationalist; Statewide
16. Generations; Anti-LGBTQ; Elizabeth
17. III% United Patriots; Anti-government movement; Johnstown
18. Mass Resistance; Anti-LGBTQ; Statewide
19. Moms for Liberty – El Paso County Chapter; Anti-government movement; El Paso County
20. Moms for Liberty – Jefferson County Chapter; Anti-government movement; Jefferson County
21. Moms for Liberty – Larimer County Chapter; Anti-government movement; Larimer County
22. National Socialist Order; Neo-Nazi; Statewide
23. National Socialist Resistance Front; Neo-Nazi; Statewide
24. Patriot Front; White nationalist; Statewide
25.Proud Boys; General hate; Statewide
26. Scriptures for America Worldwide Ministries; Christian identity; LaPorte
27. Team Law; Anti-government movement; Grand Junction
28. The American State Assembly; Anti-government movement; Jefferson County
29. The Pray in Jesus Name Project; Anti-LGBTQ; Colorado Springs
30. We are Change; Anti-government movement; Denver
31. We are Change; Anti-government movement; Walsenburg
Find their full Colorado-specific report here and a map that breaks down hate groups in each state here.
