According to US News and World Report, the Front Range city of Boulder offers the second-best quality of life among major cities around the United States, behind only Ann Arbor, Michigan.
The publication gave Boulder a 7.7 of 10 score in the category of quality of life, also ranking the city as the 4th-best all-around place to live.
A number of factors contributed to the city's high quality of life score, including resident satisfaction, crime rate, quality of health care, quality of education, and time of commute.
Undoubtedly, Boulder's close proximity to outdoor recreation was a factor in resident satisfaction. Some of the most popular trails in the state can be found just minutes from downtown. The city also has a vibrant downtown scene, full of cultural stops, food and drink establishments, and retail shops.
It's also worth noting that Fort Collins ranked 15th on the 'quality of life' list.
Meanwhile, both Colorado Springs and Fort Collins ranked highly on the all-around 'best places to live' list.
Find the full 'quality of life top 25 ranking here.
