A recent data analysis conducted by WalletHub sought to determine which American states have the best and worst economies.
In order to make their determination, they considered 28 different metrics that were sorted into three categories: economic activity, economic health, and innovation potential.
Once the numbers were crunched, Colorado placed among the top seven in all categories, ranking fourth in economic activity, seventh in economic health, and sixth in innovation potential. It was the only state to rank in the single-digits across the board.
The high categorical rankings were enough to earn Colorado a 4th-place rank overall, behind Washington, Utah, and Massachusetts.
While Colorado performed well overall, one metric that brought the state's score down was the number of exports coming out of the Centennial State. Colorado was determined to have the third-fewest exports per capita of the 50 states plus the District of Columbia.
It's worth noting that while Colorado's 'exports per capita' may not be that high, Colorado is the 33rd largest exporter out of 53 exporting entities that the Observation of Economic Complexity group considered to be part of the US economy in 2022. Top Coloradan exports in 2022 were bovine cuts, electronic integrated circuits, and aircraft parts.
The state with the worst economy was determined to be West Virginia.
Explore the full ranking here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.