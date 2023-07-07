According to a press release from the Lakewood Police Department, multiple people were taken into custody following an incident that involved the alleged firing of fireworks at local homeless encampments during the early morning hours of Thursday.
The suspects in the case were allegedly traveling up and down Colfax in a white sedan while launching fireworks at various encampments from the vehicle at about 1:45 a.m.
An on-duty sergeant was on patrol in the area of West Colfax Avenue and Teller Street when he witnessed the active disturbance in progress, thrust into a quickly evolving situation.
One of the transient males had confronted the suspect vehicle, throwing a rock through the back window. The vehicle left, but soon returned to the scene.
At some point during the incident, the sergeant fired a single bullet from his gun, though the reason behind that firing remains under investigation. The bullet did not strike any of the parties that were involved.
Multiple occupants from the white sedan were taken into custody and have since been released pending charges.
The use of fireworks is strictly prohibited in Lakewood, with exception of professional displays. Fines for the illegal use of fireworks can reach up to $2,650. Other charges may be involved in those fireworks are used with malicious intent.
The Jefferson County Critical Incident Response Team will be investigating the discharge of the sergeant's weapon, with the sergeant having since been placed on administrative leave per policy until that investigation is resolved.
