According to Cañon City Area Fire Protection District, their team responded to a medical call involving an injured juvenile on Monday morning at about 9 AM on the 45000 block of US Highway 50. KKTV reports that the specific location of the incident was at the Mountain View RV Resort campground, which is near the Royal Gorge.
Fire crews, EMS, and law enforcement were present at the scene, with the patient ultimately being airlifted to a pediatric medical facility.
The injuries were said to be non-life threatening, though specifics were not released.
The incident resulted in the closure of Highway 50 for about 15 minutes.
Further details, including the child's age or what injured the child, were not released.
