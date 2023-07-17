A man was arrested early on Sunday morning after allegedly burglarizing the Museum of Western Colorado in Grand Junction, according to a news release from the Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD).
Police were first made aware that a potential burglary was in progress at about 3:45 a.m. when the museum's alarms were activated.
Upon arrival at the scene, police found the adult male suspect who fled on foot when he spotted the officers.
"The suspect dropped several items on the ground as he ran from police, which [were] recovered and found to be stolen museum items," police said.
Police eventually detained the suspect a few blocks away on the 500 block of Colorado Avenue.
The suspect, 28-year-old Jeremy Anderson, has since been charged with:
- 2nd Degree Burglary
- Theft from a Building
- 2nd Degree Criminal Tampering
- Obstructing a Peace Officer
- Resisting Arrest
- Failure to Appear Warrant
No further information has been made available.
