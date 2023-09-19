According to the Boulder Police Department, a man allegedly attempted to run multiple people over with a truck at the city's Central Park on Tuesday morning.
Based on the report of the incident, the man made several passes through the park, striking multiple pieces of property in the process. The park has since been closed for fence repairs.
While the suspect in the case was driving in and out of the park, there were said to be several close calls in which people were almost hit by the truck as they ran away.
Additional information in the case is set to be released on Tuesday afternoon.
