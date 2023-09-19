This image was released by the Boulder Police Department, capturing the incident as two people can be seen seeking coverage behind a large rock as a truck approaches.

This image was released by the Boulder Police Department, capturing the incident as two people can be seen seeking coverage behind a large rock as a truck approaches.

According to the Boulder Police Department, a man allegedly attempted to run multiple people over with a truck at the city's Central Park on Tuesday morning.

Based on the report of the incident, the man made several passes through the park, striking multiple pieces of property in the process. The park has since been closed for fence repairs.

While the suspect in the case was driving in and out of the park, there were said to be several close calls in which people were almost hit by the truck as they ran away.

Additional information in the case is set to be released on Tuesday afternoon.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.