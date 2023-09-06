Colorado's Edgewater Police Department responded to an odd and terrifying call for help on September 4 at about 4:20 p.m.
A call was made in the area of Edgewater's Gray Street to report a break-in in progress. A naked male subject reportedly forced his way into the residence and was fighting with the homeowner.
Officers were dispatched to the scene and by the time they got there, they discovered that the nude male had broken into a second home and was now in a physical altercation with its homeowner.
Officers made their way to an alley under direction of residents in the area, finding 33-year-old suspect Stefan Heil. Heil as nude at the time and fled the scene on foot when confronted by officers.
A taser was ultimately used to stop Heil.
The report from the incident noted that Heil appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. He was transported to a hospital for further evaluation.
Heil was charged with 1st degree burglary, 2nd degree burglary, assault, harassment, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, obstruction of a peace officer, and public indecency. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Edgewater is located about 4 miles west of downtown Denver.
