Mountain Rescue Aspen launched a mission to investigate unidentified lights that were flashing on North Maroon Peak on September 8 after a concerned party in the area reported the happening via a Garmin inReach device at about 9:12 p.m. that night.
The rescue crew initially launched drones in attempt to investigate the situation and potentially make contact with an unknown subject that may be in need of help. This attempt to make contact was unsuccessful, with the rescue team unable to identify the source of the flashing lights. This resulted in the mission being postponed until the following morning.
In the early hours of September 9, Mountain Rescue Aspen team members entered the field as flashing lights were still being reported in the area of North Maroon Trail.
By 6:40 a.m., rescue crews made contact with a lost hiker who was the source of the flashing lights. The hiker had diverted off of the designated North Maroon Trail route and had gotten lost.
Crews gave the uninjured hiker food and water and led them down the mountain. All rescuers and the hiker were safely out of the field by 7:56 a.m.
Several lessons can be learned from this rescue mission.
First, it sounds like the hiker stayed put upon getting lost, also putting to use tools that allowed for basic communication. While a flashing light isn't as effective as carrying a GPS communication device, the light ultimately led to the hiker's rescue. Also on that note, staying put can be crucial once lost, as this prevents traveling into more hazardous terrain and allows for a more effective search and rescue effort.
Second, this incident goes to show why it's important to always bring warmer layers for unintentional overnight stays on a peak. While the hiker may have been planning for a simple day trip, this changed once they got lost. Bringing overnight gear, along with extra food and water, can be crucial for survival.
Third, this incident exemplifies the importance of staying on the designated trail. It's hard to tell whether moving off the trail was intentional or not in this case, but either way, paying close attention to staying on-route is crucial for safety. Often times, getting off-trail is unintentional, especially on rocky peaks and in rugged terrain where following a trail can be difficult. It's important to know what landmarks to look for, as well as what those landmarks look like from different angles. A rocky trail can look very different when headed down a mountain compared to when headed up, which can be a common reason people get lost.
And lastly, this rescue mission was prompted by a bystander that noticed flashing lights and thought to report it. Had that person not noticed the lights or had they made the assumption that the lights weren't a call for help, who knows what could have happened. This is a good reminder to report odd sightings and suspicious behavior seen on the trail and in the backcountry, as these reports can potentially save a life.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
