Colorado Public Radio's Nathaniel Minor reports that Colorado Governor Jared Polis is pushing for a 'Front Range rail' vote to take place in 2024, with this vote said to ask taxpayers to help foot the bill. A prior analysis states that the service could carry more than 2 million passengers a year and would likely cost between $8 billion and $14 billion to complete.
As reported by Scott Weiser of The Denver Gazette, Polis has already signed a bill into law to provide nearly $9 million for the planning and development of the rail service. The question remains whether or not the project will get voter approval for funding under the Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) and if eminent domain can be exercised to acquire private property for the project.
As the Front Range rail continues to be a hot topic in Colorado, it begs the question of whether or not the development of such a system would be popular and useful enough to make sense. Keep in mind, the railway would likely connect Pueblo to Fort Collins, reports Mary Shinn of the Gazette, potentially linking to another line that may be built connecting Colorado Springs to La Junta.
In the aforementioned Denver Gazette report, it's estimated that the rail system would serve 4,800 to 8,900 weekday riders. For the sake of comparison, weekday commuter traffic on I-25, measured in the Larkspur area, is about 66,000 vehicles per day. When measured near Castle Pines, that number skyrockets to 160,000.
Some have expressed fear that if the rail system is ultimately approved, it won't be used, as many Coloradans simply prefer to drive. For instance, only about 3.2 percent of Denver workers use any type of existing public transit. This compares to Chicago's 26.7 percent of workers that use public transportation and New York City's 55.6 percent.
Do you think a Front Range rail system would be worth building in Colorado? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments.
Find a full in-depth report on the latest developments regarding Front Range rail proposal from Colorado Public Radio here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(1) comment
People make that long drive because there is no decent rail. It would also serve the airports better. Do it!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.