Crews from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and Chaffee County Search and Rescue were deployed to Brown's Canyon at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Thursday after receiving reports that a raft overturned in the river.
According to a news release from Chaffee County Search and Rescue, the three passengers on the raft were considered missing.
"The three missing subjects were located in two groups below Zoom Flume river right, one with the raft and the other two parties upriver from them, also river right," the release said.
A CPW ranger rescued the person with the raft by kayak and then rescued the other two on the retrieved raft, officials said.
"All were ferried back across to river left and assisted to the waiting ATV's on the railroad tracks, and shuttled back north out of the canyon," officials said.
Crew members were out of the field by 3:15 a.m. the following morning.
