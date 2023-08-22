South Metro Fire Rescue responded to a shocking scene yesterday as a boat was engulfed in flames at Chatfield State Park.
Two people were on the boat at the time of the incident, which took place on Chatfield Reservoir.
About 20 minutes after it was reported that crews were en route to the scene, it was reported that the fire was under control and both parties were accounted for.
No injuries were sustained during the incident.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
