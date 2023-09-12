According to Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park officials, a rock climber required rescue from the north rim of the canyon on Monday, September 11.
The climber took a serious fall on the 5.10-plus-rated Great White Wall route, which climbs 1,300 feet up 13 trad-style pitches, according to Mountain Project. The rock climber was knocked unconscious as a result of the fall.
In order to save the climber, members of the Black Canyon Search and Rescue team and the Western Colorado University Search and Rescue team used the Long Draw hiking route to descend 1,800 feet into the canyon. Team members then rock climbed 300 feet up the canyon wall to the unconscious climber's position.
The injured climber was lowered to the canyon floor and flown out of the canyon by a Colorado Army National Guard helicopter. The climber was ultimately taken to Saint Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction with reported major trauma injuries.
While any sort of trad-style multi-pitch climbing route leaves little margin for error, routes found in the Black Canyon of the Gunnison are especially risky due to lack of cell coverage (should something go wrong) and rugged terrain features that can complicate search and rescue efforts.
Officials stressed that climbs in the Black Canyon of the Gunnison require extensive training, preparation, and experience. Self-rescue may be required.
The injured climber's name has not been released to maintain their privacy. No other information is available at this time.
Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park is located near Montrose in Western Colorado. Most visitors admire the views from the canyon rim, though some options exist for hiking into the canyon with a special first-come, first-served permit that can be obtained on-site.
