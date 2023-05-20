Anyone planning on visiting Mount Evans and Brainard Lake, located in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests, will be required to make reservations ahead of time this year, according to a recent news release from the U.S. Forest Service.
"Mount Evans and Brainard Lake are among the Forests’ most visited recreation areas, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors from all over the world," the release said.
The aim of introducing a timed-entry reservation system is to reduce wait times, lines, and crowding, according to officials.
"Dispersing visitors across the days and weeks reduces impacts on wildlife and the environment and improves available parking," the release said.
Mount Evans Recreation Area is expected to open to the public on May 26, pending weather. Reservations for the season will be made available online at recreation.gov, begining at 8 a.m. on May 23.
Brainard Lake Recreation Area is set to open on June 9, and reservations will be made available online starting 8 a.m. on May 26.
"At each location, visitors will be able to select a reservation time slot from multiple windows throughout the day and decide on details about where they want to go (e.g. which parking area at Brainard and which sites on Mount Evans). Customers will be charged a $2 reservation fee by recreation.gov in addition to the standard fee," officials said.
