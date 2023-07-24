On August 15, The Broadmoor's Restaurant 1858, found at the base of the iconic Seven Falls waterfall, is set to host its first 'whiskey dinner,' which will pair 1858 cuisine with a spirit, cocktail, and alcohol-infused slushy sampling from Distillery 291.
According to a press release for the event, the "star of the night" will be a sampling of five Distillery 291 whiskeys, introduced and explained by CEO and Founding Distiller Michael Myers.
After dinner and the sampling, participants will be able to enjoy a "patio afterglow," with whiskey, cocktails, and cigars available for purchase.
The Distillery 291 'whiskey dinner' is priced at $115 per person, with reservations already available online.
The next 'whiskey dinner' will feature Buffalo Trace whiskey, taking place on October 24.
Seven Falls is a privately-owned 181-foot waterfall with multiple drops found in Colorado Springs, with tours being offered daily. Tickets can be purchased to tour the waterfall here.
