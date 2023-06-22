Authorities continue to search for clues in a double homicide that left Emerall Vaughn-Dahler and Ignacio 'Nacho' Gutierrez Morales dead in a Denver restaurant on April 24. The homicides took place inside the restaurant in the late morning hours, with the victims – both restaurant employees – discovered inside. It was determined that both victims were killed by a firearm.
The restaurant is located in the area of North Raleigh Street and West 38th Avenue (restaurant name omitted at the request of the restaurant, name has also been omitted from the official press release on the matter).
In most recent news related to the case, the reward for information has been increased to $25,000. According to a prior CBS news report, this reward was initially set at $2,000. Up to this point, no public information has indicated that there's a suspect in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
