Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Jamie Singleton's killer. Singleton, 40, was found shot multiple times near High Line Canal Trail on July 11.
High Line Canal Trail is 71 miles long, consisting of 27 different segments. It stretches from the Roxborough area to northeast Aurora. Singleton was found near a portion of the trail that's in the area of the 2300 block of South Quebec Street – about six miles southeast of Downtown Denver and 3 miles northwest of Cherry Creek State Park. This is in the area of Trail Segment 16, also known as the Bible Park segment.
"Jamie 'Ears' Singleton's life was taken too soon and his family deserves answers. If you saw something, if you know something, contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers," reads a press release about the reward.
Denver Metro Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 720-913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous, according to the press release.
