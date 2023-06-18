A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries on Saturday night, after crashing their ATV in Denver, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department.
The crash ocurred around 7:00 p.m. near Bayaud Avenue and St. Vrain Street. The rider was transported to the hospital from the scene.
The cause of the single-vehicle crash is now under investigation.
No further information has been made available at this time.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.