On August 5, the Town of Frisco is set to hold a free sandcastle-building competition for kids at the Frisco Bay Marina beach.
With children between 1 and 12 split into four age groups, competitors will have from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. to construct a sandcastle to their liking. The contest will then be judged by local celebrities – avalanche rescue dogs.
"These avalanche rescue dogs display a love of art and fondness for sand, which makes them uniquely qualified to judge this competition," said a spokesperson for the event.
The sandcastles will remain for public viewing during the afternoon.
Competitors are encouraged to bring their own building materials and decorations for their sandy masterpieces.
It's free for kids to participate, but they must register for the event first. A link to register will be found on the Frisco event calendar as the date of the competition approaches.
