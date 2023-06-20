FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2015, file photo, Tina Fey, left, and Amy Poehler arrive at the 72nd annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 78th Golden Globes will for the first time be held on two coasts, with Tina Fey live in New York and Amy Poehler in Beverly Hills, Calif., a person close to the show said Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, as the annual Hollywood ceremony adapts to the pandemic. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File)