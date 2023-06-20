Legendary comedy duo and former SNL cast members Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have recently announced that they will be making a stop in Denver for their first live tour together.
Initially, there were only four cities included on the tour, but the pair announced six more stops around the country in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
"We've had so much fun on the road, we've decided to do more shows!" Fey said in the announcement.
The Denver show is set to take place on October 1 at the Bellco Theatre. Presale tickets will be available starting at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
In another Instagram post Fey described the show as, "[...] an evening of comedy, conversation, improv, maybe a little slow dancing between us. We don't know yet. But it's going to be awesome."
Find more information here.
