Coloradans – always remember to be aware of wildlife on the road while traveling around the state.
A scary incident took place over the weekend on Interstate 25 – just north of Colorado Highway 66 and in the area of Longmont, when a car struck a large elk on the roadway. The situation was further complicated when another car came upon the scene and attempted to avoid the elk on the ground, swerving and hitting a guardrail, which resulted in a rollover crash.
Thankfully, the driver of the vehicle that hit the elk only sustained minor injuries. Those in the second vehicle were uninjured despite the severity of the crash.
The elk didn't fare well. While the reporting agency Mount View Fire Rescue didn't comment on its status, the did note that they wouldn't be sharing the image they had of the animal, presumably due to its graphic nature.
Thanks goes out to Mountain View Fire Rescue for their response to the late-night scene. Always remember to control your speed on Colorado's mountain roads, as speed can often be a contributing factor to collisions of this nature.
