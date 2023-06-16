At 11:28 a.m., the Boulder Police Department reported that Westbound South Boulder Road was closed at Foothills Parkway following a scooter versus car collision.
The scooter rider was taken to the hospital with injuries that were described as "serious," with a later report noting that the scooter rider was in a stable condition. The road reopened about 30 minutes after the closure report.
It was not noted who was 'at fault' in the accident, nor whether the scooter was personally owned or rented.
As electric scooters become more popular in Colorado's cities and towns, it's important for both drivers and scooter operators to proceed with caution. Drivers should be on the look-out for scooters, giving them plenty of space when safe to do so, and scooter operators should follow all posted traffic laws.
When on a scooter, it's best to avoid high-traffic areas and to utilize bike lanes when allowed. Always have a 'escape path' in mind and be ready to move out of the way of traffic if necessary. Wearing a helmet is a good way to prevent injury.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.