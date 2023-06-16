Broken scooter on the road after an accident

Stock photo. Photo Credit: ANGHI (iStock).

 ANGHI

At 11:28 a.m., the Boulder Police Department reported that Westbound South Boulder Road was closed at Foothills Parkway following a scooter versus car collision.

The scooter rider was taken to the hospital with injuries that were described as "serious," with a later report noting that the scooter rider was in a stable condition. The road reopened about 30 minutes after the closure report.

It was not noted who was 'at fault' in the accident, nor whether the scooter was personally owned or rented.

As electric scooters become more popular in Colorado's cities and towns, it's important for both drivers and scooter operators to proceed with caution. Drivers should be on the look-out for scooters, giving them plenty of space when safe to do so, and scooter operators should follow all posted traffic laws.

When on a scooter, it's best to avoid high-traffic areas and to utilize bike lanes when allowed. Always have a 'escape path' in mind and be ready to move out of the way of traffic if necessary. Wearing a helmet is a good way to prevent injury.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.