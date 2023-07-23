The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for temperatures in the 90s and 100s to impact several regions of Colorado this week, including the Front Range.
"Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday we'll see highs in the mid to upper 90s over most of the plains and I-25 Corridor. A few spots could touch 100! Mountain locales will see the 80s," NWS said.
High temperatures are expected to continue throughout the week and into next weekend, the service predicts.
Check out the National Weather Service provided map below to see maximum temps expected throughout the state this week:
Remember to take precaution when outside this week as temps this high can be dangerous.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion can include dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea, and weakness. Heat exhaustion can turn into heat stroke which can cause confusion, unconsciousness, and in some cases, death.
Anyone planning on hitting the trail in this region should plan by bringing sunscreen, a hat, and extra water.
Find updates and additional alerts on the National Weather Service website.
