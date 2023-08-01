According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, two climbers were rescued in the Aspen area after taking a "significant fall."
At about 9:15 p.m. on July 28, local deputies received a report of a woman screaming for help near Weller Campground, which is a small campground found off of Independence Pass that's located within White River National Forest.
It was determined that the cries for help were coming from the Weller Slab climbing area near the campground, soon determined to be related to two climbers that had fallen about 60 feet and sustained "substantial" injuries.
More than 20 members of Mountain Rescue Aspen were ultimately deployed into the field, starting at 10:20 p.m.
The climbers were found at 11:19 p.m., assessed on-site by medical personnel. One climber was transported from the scene via ambulance, while a Flight for Life helicopter was used to transport the other fallen climber at about 12:20 a.m.
Crews were out of the field by about 4:10 p.m. on July 29.
The full extent of the injuries that the climbers sustained is unknown.
Weller Slab climbing area has a few sport-climbing routes, but is mostly trad-climbing, according to Mountain Project. It's unknown what route the climbers were on at the time of the accident.
Authorities made sure to include a note related to performing a safety check on equipment used during backcountry adventures, also advising the public to wear a helmet when the situation warrants doing so.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.