Expect screeching and screams to echo through Colorado's mountains in weeks to come, as the annual season of elk rut is set to get underway.
Each year, from about mid-September through mid-October, Colorado's elk population enters its fall mating season. Not only does this mean that the elk will become more active, fights between male members of the species will take place and loud 'bugle' calls will be made as males attempt to attract potential mates in order to build a harem.
It's also worth noting that all of this action isn't exclusive to the Colorado backcountry, with elk traveling from higher terrain into mountain towns like Estes Park, flooding parks, streets, and golf courses in the process.
As a result of the elk rut, expect various closures in natural spots around the state, put in place to limit impacts to this cervid-species' natural behavior and to help prevent dangerous human-wildlife interactions.
One closure that is set to start on September 1 will be the annual meadow closures in Rocky Mountain National Park. Per a report from the destination, the meadow closures will be in place between 5 p.m. and 10 a.m., set to include Horseshoe Park, Upper Beaver Meadows, Moraine Park, Harbison Meadow, and Holzwarth Meadow. During this time period, these areas are closed to all foot travel with horseback travel restricted to established roadways and trails.
Fishing locations along the Fall River, Thompson River, and Colorado River that are accessible on foot by walking through these closed areas also have restricted access, closed to fishing between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Expect these closures to remain in place through October 31.
Elk rut is a popular time for wildlife lovers to seek out this majestic animal as large and active groups of the species tend to gather in more public places.
If you're going elk spotting, remember, these are wild animals and they can be aggressive, especially during rut. Keep a distance of at least 75 feet – about two school buses – and if you notice an animal behaving differently due to your presence, you're probably too close. If an elk starts walking toward you, back away to maintain ideal separation.
Every year, OutThere Colorado covers numerous instances in which people are gored, charged, or trampled by elk, with close proximity often being the instigating factor. Be a responsible wildlife viewer, not the person that faces the consequences for tossing common sense aside.
