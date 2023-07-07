As water levels have receded along the Colorado River, search and rescue crews have been able to reinitiate extensive search methods for missing 35-year-old camper Ari Harms.
Harms was last seen was last seen entering the Colorado River on May 28 on an inflatable kayak. He was camping at the Hot Sulphur Springs-area Pioneer Park Campground at the time. The following day, it was noticed that his vehicle was still parked at his campsite, prompting an investigation into his whereabouts.
In days following Harms' disappearance, dangerous conditions on the Colorado River forced crews to halt most search efforts, which has been the case for several weeks.
On July 6, water levels had receded enough for search and rescue crews to reinitiate their extensive search operation, including the use of unmanned aerial systems.
Harms' whereabouts remain unknown with no additional evidence found in the case.
As water levels continue to decrease, additional search efforts are planned to take place when safe and appropriate.
Harms' case remains an active missing person investigation.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
