After six days of intensive search operations, the Grand County Sheriff's Office has temporarily suspended the search for 35-year-old Ari Harms, who went missing after entering the Colorado River last Sunday.
On May 29, the sheriff's office was notified about a possible missing camper. The host of the Pioneer Park campground in Sulphur Springs reported that Harms' vehicle was still at the campground, even though he should have already checked out.
Other campers reported seeing Harms entering the river on an inflatable kayak on May 28th. He has not been seen since, according to officials.
A search mission has since been underway at Byers Canyon and the surrounding areas.
On Sunday morning at around 10:00 a.m., the sheriff's office made the following announcment:
"After speaking with Ari’s family last night, we have made the difficult, but necessary decision to suspend official search operations until the conditions of the Colorado River change in the upcoming weeks."
Conditions on the Colorado River and many Colorado waterways have become hazardous amid recent rain and rapid snowmelt. The search will continue when water levels become more normal.
"These expected changes will decrease the water levels and flow of the river, which in turn will allow us the opportunity to more safely access, and search the river in areas we have been unable to do so far due to responder safety and logistic concerns," officials said.
In the meantime, deputies will still be monitoring the area daily. Anyone recreating at or near Byers Canyon is being asked to remain vigilant, and report any sightings to Grand County Dispatch at 970-725-3311.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.