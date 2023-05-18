Stock/file photo. Photo Credit: hiramtom (iStock).

According to the National Weather Service, a flash flood warning has been issued for the easternmost part of the Cameron Peak burn scar, including for Buckhorn Mountain, Buckhorn Creek, Crystal Mountain, Moondance Way, and Big Bear. This includes Masonville, Colorado.

The flash flood warning is currently active through 4:30 p.m. (subject to extension), with those in the area warned that debris flows will be possible.

In total, 465 residents are estimated to live in this area, though it is also an area where outdoor recreation takes place.

This storm is related to severe weather that's ripping through the state of Colorado on Thursday. Storms are expected to stretch into the evening and may bring hail and strong winds.

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations.

