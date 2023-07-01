A poacher killed a large bull elk and dumped its carcass in Park County last week, and now Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is working to identify a suspect.
According to a news release from CPW, the elk's body was discovered alongside Pike National Forest Road 146.
An investigation determined that the elk was likely shot sometime between June 24 and 26 in the area between Como and Hartsel.
"The elk had been shot with a high power rifle and only the meat along the spine, or the backstrap, had been removed. One of the antlers was cut in half and left beside the carcass," the release said.
The poacher violated state hunting regulations by killing the elk out of season, and leaving the majority of the meat to waste.
“This was a senseless and disgraceful act which demonstrates a complete disregard for Colorado’s wildlife,” said District Wildlife Manager Ian Petkash. “The parties responsible need to be held accountable.”
CPW is now asking for the public's help to identify who comited this crime. Campers in the Tarryall area and residents of the Indian Mountain or Buffalo subdivisions are being asked to report anything supicious they may witnessed between June 24 and 26.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648 or [email protected].
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information to help solve this case.
"Poaching is a serious, costly crime which harms legitimate sportspersons, wildlife viewers, small business owners and taxpayers. If convicted, a person charged with poaching violations could face heavy fines and suspension of hunting and fishing licenses," CPW said.
