According to the National Weather Service, severe weather is expected to hit a large portion of Colorado on Thursday.
Storms are expected to develop in the afternoon, stretching into the evening. The Eastern Plains region should be hit the hardest, though portions of the northern I-25 corridor could also get extreme weather.
Key risks will be large hail – up to tennis ball size, winds up to 70 miles per hour, possible tornados, and heavy local rainfall.
Find additional updates here.
