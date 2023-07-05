According to an announcement from La Plata County Search and Rescue, they've suspended search efforts related to missing 28-year-old runner Ian O'Brien, last seen on the evening of June 25 in La Plata Canyon.
The decision to suspend the financial backing of the local effort was prompted by a difficult decision made by Montezuma County Sheriff Steve Nowlin, due to exhaustion of local resources. Officials continue to work with the Federal Bureau of Investigations, as well as the United States Military on the case. It's also worth noting that search and rescue organizations can still opt to participate in the search, though their efforts will no longer be covered by insurance from the Sheriff's Office.
La Plata County Search and Rescue noted that they respect this decision and hold Nowlin at the "highest regard." With Colorado's search and rescue operations relying heavily on volunteers, resource drain can become an issue during prolonged search efforts.
Montezuma County Search and Rescue is standing by to help should more information in the case become available.
The Montezuma County Sheriff's Office noted that Open Sky Staff will be coordinating all ground-based search efforts and that coordination with federal partners will hopefully speed up the search and the process of narrowing down a location where O'Brien may be.
Prior to being reported missing, O'Brien posted an image of him summiting the 13,238-foot Hesperus Mountain. An experienced outdoorsman, O'Brien reportedly had a history of suffering from epilepsy, with it unknown whether or not he had access to his medication at the time of this excursion into the wilderness.
Hesperus Mountain is located in San Juan National Forest, which spans 10 Colorado counties, including La Plata and Montezuma.
Anyone with information that may potentially be related to the case is requested to call 970-564-4998.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
